Community Briefs 4-1-22

Calvin Jermaine Kirklin, a 2010 graduate of Dollarway High School, completed his Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision with a specialization in Leadership from The University of the Cumberlands. He earned his doctorate in April, according to a news release.

His dissertation was on The Lived Experiences of Black Baptist Pastors When Providing Counsel to Congregational Members.

Kirklin is a licensed mental health therapist at the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College and a clinical therapist at Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Health Hospital.

He also has a bachelor's degree in psychology and his master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Henderson State University, according to the release.

Kirklin has received several certifications in counseling, including being a National Certified Counselor. In 2020, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed him to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

SEARK board holds retreat

Southeast Arkansas College will hold its Board of Trustees Retreat today at the DuBocage House, 1115 W. 4th Ave., on the grounds of MK Distributors. The session begins with breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

The agenda includes executive session, presidential evaluation, presentation/discussion of the tuition and fee schedule, update on a construction project, and discussion of the strategic plan draft.

Pilgrim church to open food pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on April 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

White Hall to host Drug Take Back

White Hall Police Department, 8204 Dollarway Road, will participate in the Arkansas Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event allows people to bring in unwanted drugs to be properly destroyed. The department's Drug Take Back drop box is also available during normal business hours, according to White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro. Details: (870) 247-1414.

Simmons to release report

Simmons First National Corp. (NASDAQ: SFNC) is scheduled to release first quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening April 28, 2022. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 3439828. The call will be available live or in recorded version at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/

Area Agency announces weekly menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available this week include:

Monday -- BBQ with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hot applesauce, and milk.

Tuesday -- Herb chicken, salad, California blend vegetables, garlic bread, peaches, and milk.

Wednesday -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-o, and milk.

Thursday -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5 cup salad, and milk.

Friday -- Chopped hamburger with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.