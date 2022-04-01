Easter Egg Hunts slated in Pea Ridge, Gateway

PEA RIDGE -- The Pea Ridge Community Egg Hunt will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 16 on the high school football field. The event is sponsored by The Ridge Church.

There will be prizes at the event.

Another Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16 in the Gateway City Park sponsored by New Prospect Baptist Church and Gateway chapel.

Participants should bring their own baskets.

There will be one grand prize winner from each age group. Also there will be a devotional, gift bags and snacks.

The egg hunt starting times by age group are 9 a.m. for 9- to 10-year-olds; 9:10 a.m. for 7- to 8-year-olds; 9:20 a.m. for 5- to 6-year-olds; 9:30 a.m. for 3- to 4-year-olds; and 9:40 a.m. for those 2 years old and younger.