Eyes on Lukas filly at Arkansas Derby

HOT SPRINGS -- This is new for many. For at least one Hall of Fame thoroughbred trainer, it falls into a been-there, done-that category.

There is, however, nothing old hat for anyone about the filly Secret Oath's entry in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's Grade I $1.25 million Arkansas Derby over 11/8 miles on Saturday for 3-year-olds.

Secret Oath is the race's 5-2 morning-line favorite.

D. Wayne Lukas, 86, and a member of the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, has entered female horses against their male counterparts with success at racing's pinnacle. For him, this is merely the next attempt.

Secret Oath is entered in the Arkansas Derby along with eight others. Post time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

"If she wins on Saturday, it will fit right up there with the stories of Zenyatta and American Pharoah, and it makes it extra special who's training the horse just because of what he's done for horse racing," said Robertino Diodoro, second among Oaklawn's trainers with 31 winners this season.

Lukas trained Althea, who became the last filly to win the Arkansas Derby in 1986. Family Style, also trained by Lukas, finished third in the 1988 Arkansas Derby.

An Arkansas Derby start for Secret Oath will make her the second filly to run in a final-round, 170-point Kentucky-Derby qualifier since the Kentucky Derby switched to a points system for qualification in the fall of 2012. Since then, Swiss Skydiver's second-place finish in Keeneland's 2020 Blue Grass Stakes gave her the only such start for a filly.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, no fans were admitted to the track to watch Swiss Skydiver's performance. Racing is now available to all-comers, and some wonder what the rarity of Secret Oath's entry will mean for Arkansas Derby attendance at Oaklawn.

"Racing is starved for something to grasp onto that's positive," Lukas said. "We've had a bad run, and we need feel-good stories. We need a shot in the arm in a positive way. The fact that she's a filly taking on the colts, one of the officials at Oaklawn told me they thought it might mean 20,000 more fans on Saturday."

Diodoro said Secret Oath's connection to Lukas should make a meaningful difference.

"This one is a little special because it's Lukas," he said. "He's more than just a Hall of Famer. He's literally the Wayne Gretzky or the Tom Brady of horse racing. When any filly's doing it, it's exciting for the fans and people watching it, but this one is extra special with Lukas."

Lukas, whose career as a thoroughbred trainer began in 1974, has trained horses to 4,865 wins, the ninth highest career total. His entrants have earned $285 million, the sixth most. He has trained a record 20 winners of Breeders' Cup championship races and winners of 12 Triple Crown races. Four horses trained by Lukas have won the Kentucky Derby, led in noteworthiness by Winning Colors, the third and last filly to win the Derby.

The filly Regret won the Kentucky Derby in 1915. She was joined in that category by Genuine Risk in the 1980 Derby. Winning Colors became part of the group in 1988 when she was ridden to her Derby win from Lukas' barn by Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens.

When Derby qualification was based at first on stakes earnings and later on graded-stakes earnings, fillies were not required to race against males to qualify. That changed when separate points qualification systems were started by officials at Churchill Downs for the Derby and Kentucky Oaks, a 11/8-mile Grade I championship for 3-year-old fillies.

No filly has raced in the Derby since Devil May Care finished 10th in 2010.

Provided Secret Oath indeed starts in the Arkansas Derby, it might be her final race against male horses. She has qualified for the Oaks with wins in the Martha Washington and Honeybee, and Lukas said the Oaks is most likely her next race beyond Oaklawn. A win or second-place finish in the Arkansas Derby would also qualify Secret Oath for the Kentucky Derby, which remains an option.

"[Secret Oath's owners Robert and Stacy Mitchell] will have the final say, and they're talking about the Oaks, but the Derby has come up in the conversation," Lukas said. "I wouldn't want to put words in their mouth, but I think they still feel like the Oaks is the way to go."

Bob Baffert, also a member of the Hall of Fame, trained Doppelganger, the early 3-1 second-choice in the Arkansas Derby, but had to turn the horse over to the barn of former assistant Tim Yakteen to give Doppelganger a Kentucky Derby shot. Baffert received an 18-month suspension from entrants at Churchill after last year's Derby winner Medina Spirit, from his barn, tested positive for an excessive dose of an anti-inflammatory and was later disqualified. Baffert spoke highly of Yakteen's expertise and Doppelganger's chance at Oaklawn, but he said he would cheer for Secret Oath, like most fans and most neutral horsemen.

"We'll see what happens there, but I'm pulling for Wayne," Baffert said. "I'm pulling for Wayne now."

Arkansas Derby

WHEN Saturday, scheduled to start at

6:35 p.m.

WHERE Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort,

Hot Springs

PURSE $1.25 million

TV FS1



