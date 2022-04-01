Film institute’s director exiting

HOT SPRINGS -- The executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute announced Thursday that she is stepping down from her position next month and preparing for her second feature film's production beginning in July.

With the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival set for Oct. 7-15, , Jennifer Gerber's last day with the Institute will be May 31. She was hired as interim executive director in 2017. The Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival board hired her as executive director in 2018.

"When I moved here, I would not have ever imagined I would have become the executive director of the documentary film festival," she said Thursday. "It's been so rewarding. I'll miss it tremendously but I know that [the Institute] will continue to do all the bright and beautiful things that it does in Hot Springs.

"Everyone on the board knew I had this film project looming, so it's no surprise to many people who have known me for a long time. But the reality is that I'll be in production in July and August. That's our busiest time. And then I'll be editing it and trying to deliver it up until the festival time. And I couldn't imagine a world where I could do both successfully."

At the time of her appointment to run the Institute, then-board chairman Joel Rush said her background as a filmmaker made her the right choice for the job.

"Jen's major asset is she is actually a filmmaker, which allows her to connect to filmmakers and with the audiences," Rush said in a 2018 interview. "She has intimate knowledge of the process. She has passion and heart."

The Institute organizes film-related activities and the annual documentary film festival, which began in 1992, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. The festival attracts audiences to Hot Springs from around the world.

Gerber, 42, said she plans to continue living in Hot Springs while directing her second feature film.

"It's about my life growing up here in Hot Springs," Gerber said. "It dabbles into the pageant circuit but it's mostly a mother-daughter coming of age story."

She said the independent film should "find its way into the world" within a year and a half.

The local filmmaker's first feature film, "The Revival," was shot in Hot Springs and based on a play written by Hot Springs native Samuel Brett Williams.

Gerber said she moved to Hot Springs when she was about 10 years old and her interest in storytelling originated from the cinema.

"I got cast in a country music video in Nashville," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh you can do this with visual storytelling, too.' And I just felt so compelled to do it, so I went to film school literally a month later."

She attended film school in Chicago and later received her master's degree in Fine Arts from Columbia University in New York.

"I've kind of always found myself in this strange place in the industry where I'm not in L.A., I'm not in New York even though I've lived in both places," Gerber said. "I love being in places like [Hot Springs] and still being able to make a voice heard."

Gerber said she will continue to teach filmmaking at Low Key Arts and looks forward to attending the festival in October while "continuing to champion the important work of this vital organization," she said in a statement.

Her statement said the board of directors was in the process of filling the position and she is working together with them "to ensure that all of the items related to the festival and organization continue to move forward as smoothly as possible during the transition."