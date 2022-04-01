Florida D-back being influenced by current Razorback





Hard work by the University of Arkansas coaching staff and a current Razorback have a highly recruited junior 4-star defensive back planning a visit to Fayetteville later this month.

Cornerback Braedon Marshall, 5-10, 185 pounds, of Lake Mary, Fla., plans to visit the Hogs on April 23 in large part because of the communication he has with cornerbacks coach Dominque Bowman, special teams coach Scott Fountain and assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins.

"Our relationship has been growing in a positive direction," he said. "The coaches have been texting me and my parents on a weekly basis. It's been crazy, they've really been in my phone lately. It's all love and I love it. I'm really thankful for it."

Arkansas, Clemson, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, South Florida, Central Florida, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Virginia are some of Marshall's 26 scholarship offers.

The allure of the SEC also helps his interest in Arkansas as does his close knit relationship with Raheim Sanders, whose hometown of Rockledge, Fla., is about an hour from Lake Mary.

"I'm close friends with Raheim Sanders," Marshall said. "He's really a person who really set the bar at Arkansas with me. Just seeing what he did at Arkansas as a true freshman, I want to get to know the program more and see what I can do there as a player."

Sanders has spoken well about his time in Fayetteville.

"He kind of told me it's a great place to be and I would love it so that's why I'm taking a visit there and get to know about the program," Marshall said.

Marshall, who's being recruited to play cornerback and nickel back, recorded 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 pass breakups for the Rams last year. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star recruit.

"He's [a] cover corner with 4.5 speed," Lemming said. "Quick-twitch athlete with explosive moves and who plays with a lot of confidence."

Having three coaches from the same staff recruiting him isn't the norm, said Marshall.

"It's really not that normal but knowing it isn't normal and it's rare, means a lot," Marshall said. "They're really interested in me and I'm happy. I have an opportunity to play at a school like that."

He appreciates Bowman, Fountain and Hutchins reaching out to his parents.

"It makes them feels good because not every coach does that," Marshall said. "A coach that really cares about not just you, but also your family that's something big."

Marshall focuses on the schools who show they want him.

"I really show love and respond back to most of the schools that show the most love to me and my family," he said.

His father will accompany on the Arkansas trip. He also plays basketball and will be running track for the first time this spring in the 100 and 200 meters and on the 400-relay team.

Marshall has a 3.5 grade-point average and is looking to study physical therapy in college.

"I really took interest in it by learning about the body," Marshall said. "I just want to help people recover and get back to full strength."

He's planning to make some official visits this summer with Arkansas being a possibility should his April trip to Fayetteville go well.

