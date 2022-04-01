Fort Smith school leader’s contract extended

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to extend Superintendent Terry Morawski's contract for three more years.

The vote came after a two-hour executive session among the board members about Morawski's performance in the past year. Morawski's new contract will begin July 1, 2022, and end June 30, 2025.

Morawski was first selected as the district superintendent in November 2020, after then-Superintendent Doug Brubaker announced he was leaving to take the superintendent's position in the Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District. Morawski was the deputy superintendent of the Fort Smith School District at the time, a role he had since 2018.

According to the district's superintendent website, Morawski has more than 20 years of experience in education, which includes time as an assistant superintendent, chief operations officer and director. In Fort Smith, he has been part of the leadership team for the strategic planning process, citizens millage committee and the citizens capital improvement program advisory committee.