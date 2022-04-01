Today

FIRST FRIDAY — With music, food and kids’ events, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., downtown Bentonville square.Free. downtownbentonville.org. “A SOUTHERN EXPOSURE” — 7:30 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3; again April 6-9, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20 for opening night; $12 for all other performances.fslt.org or 783-2966 (Ext. 2). “TIGER STYLE!” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday extended through April 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $15-$28. 777-7477 or theatre2.org. “METEOR SHOWER” — 8 p.m. April 1-2; 2 p.m. April 3, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988. “HAMILTON” — April 1-3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $199-$449. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org .

Saturday

SUPER SATURDAY — Bright Star Theater, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org. ‘THE GAME’ — A new opera by Kailey Miller Erwin, 3:30 p.m., Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus.Free. music.uark.edu. SONA BEYOND — “Transcending Words,” free concert and poetry readings in partnership with Open Mouth Reading Series, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org. “RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” — With the score played live by the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $35-$65.fortsmithsymphony.org.

DINOSAUR ADVENTURE — Forty dinosaurs visitors can see, ride and pet, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 2 & 9 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3, Fort Smith Convention Center. $25 and up. dinosauradventure.com/fortsmith

Sunday

SINFONIA CHOIR CONCERT — With Phi Mu Alpha, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org. BOOK SIGNING — With woodworker Doug Stowe, author of “The Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting, A Life,” 2-4 p.m. with a reading at 2:15, Conservatory of the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Proceeds will benefit the Eureka Springs Public Library Capital Campaign. Email douglasstowe@gmail.com .