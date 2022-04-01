Garfield man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen

BENTONVILLE -- A Garfield man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a teen girl and sharing nude images of her on a social media platform.

Jason Lee Hagar, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual assault and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct.

He was arrested June 9 after Rogers police identified Hagar as the suspect who shared images of the girl on social media, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hagar admitted to police he took nude photographs of the girl and he inappropriately touched the teen more than 50 times, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted Hagar's guilty plea.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender rehabilitation classes. Hagar also was ordered not to have any contact with the girl or with any minors.