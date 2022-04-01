Gravette DECA students attend state leadership conference

GRAVETTE -- Gravette DECA students attended and competed at the state leadership conference on Feb. 21 and 22.

The event was held at the Springdale Convention Center.

Students competed in all areas of marketing and business. Each student competed in a written exam and a verbal presentation to business professionals. All students placed in their respective events and represented Gravette well. They are now qualified to attend national competitions in April.

"I am very proud of the effort and time students invested in representing themselves and Gravette DECA. Students have worked hard with membership and fundraisers throughout the year," said Bob Johnson, DECA advisor.

The following students competed and placed:

Blake Ellis and Blake Honchell, Sports Marketing Team, third place; Tyena Jordan and Katelyn Trimble, Travel and Tourism Team, third place; Emma Bates, Apparel and Accessories Series, third place; Johnny Kelly, Automotive Services Series, third place; Jocelyn Miller, Entrepreneurship Series, third place; Tinisha Jordan and Landon Joneson, Business Law Team, fourth place; Christian Acosta-Maqueda and Lidia Morales Escobar, Entrepreneurship Team, fourth place; and Hanna Cooper and Ella Williams, Hospitality Services Team, sixth place.

The Gravette High School DECA club received a national membership campaign award and advisor Bob Johnson received a 20-year service award.

"I have enjoyed competing at state this year, and I am excited about nationals," DECA member Tinisha Jordan said.

Katelyn Trimble said, "DECA has helped me learn more about the business world, my future."

Bob Johnson and five of his students -- Emma Bates, Blake Ellis, Blake Honchell, Landon Joneson and Katelyn Trimble -- attended the March 14 meeting of the Gravette School Board. At that meeting, board members voted to grant permission for the DECA students to attend their national conference on April 23-27 in Atlanta, Ga., and to pay $2,700 from the operating fund to help cover expenses for the trip.