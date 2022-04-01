Greenwood's Archer recaps Arkansas visit

Greenwood eighth-grade quarterback Kane Archer made his way to Fayetteville to attend Arkansas’ practice on Thursday.

“The visit went great,” Archer said. “The coaches always take time to talk to me and I really enjoy watching them in their element.”

Archer, 6-1, 187 pounds, received an offer from Arkansas in September to go with previous offers from Michigan and Missouri. He spent time with Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

“Coach Pittman came over and talked to me for a little bit, cracked a couple of jokes,” Archer said. “I talked to Coach Briles and Coach Loggains and asked them a lot of questions. They are both so down to earth and only want the program to do good.

"Playing in my home state in front of my friends and family would be a dream come true.”

It's believed that Archer is the youngest in-state football prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks. Briles was surprised by Archer’s growth.

“He was amazed to see how big I was,” he said. “He said, 'Dang, what are eating?' He also was glad to see me and said, 'Hope to stay in touch,' and (he hoped to) keep seeing me there.”

Archer hopes to make his way to several other schools this spring and summer.

“If I’m able to go, I’m taking tours and visits to Alabama, LSU, UCF, Florida State and a couple of smaller ones," he added. "I may not be able to go to those because of my school workouts and team camps, so it’s up in the air.”

Archer played up on the Bulldogs’ ninth grade team and completed 130 of 154 passes for 2,003 yards and 30 touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.

He also had 418 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Archer said his doctor projects him to grow to be 6-foot-4.

“I went to the doc to get growth plates checked out and I’m wide open,” he said.