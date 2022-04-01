Help available for tornado victims in Northwest Arkansas

People and businesses impacted by Wednesday's tornado can find assistance at the following places:

General

• Businesses in Springdale damaged by the storm are asked to call the Springdale Chamber of Commerce at (479) 872-2222.

• The American National Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) is offering assistance.

Food/Clothing

• The Springdale School District's Tree House Pantry, 802 W. Allen Ave., will be providing food bags to affected families now through the end of the week during the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Families can also call the Springdale School District's help line at (479) 409-5031 to speak with a counselor or social worker.

• Cross Church's Compassion Center and Feed the 479, 3157 W. Sunset Ave., is open for residents with food or clothing needs. The Salvation Army is set up to help at the Cross Church Recreation Building, 1709 Johnson Road, Springdale.

Shelter

• Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors has funds available to help folks who are displaced or need financial help with housing-related issues. Information: https://www.nar.realtor/about-nar/grants-and-funding/realtors-relief-foundation

Donations

• The Jones Center at 922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale, is taking donations as a drop-off location.

• The Samaritan Community Center is taking donations of sleeping bags, air mattresses, blankets, gift cards and feminine hygiene products, and financial donations from 8:30 a.m. to noon today or 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at its center at 1211 W. Hudson Road in Rogers.