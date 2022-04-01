Hot Springs man gets 30-year sentence for fatal shooting in 2020

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder and terroristic act charges stemming from an incident in 2020 when he shot into his mother's mobile home, striking her husband, who died.

Zachary Edward Rowland, 20, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, amended from an original charge of first-degree murder, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentences will run concurrently.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro said Wednesday Rowland's mother approved of the plea deal and noted Rowland had no prior criminal history.

An alleged accomplice, Taylor Samantha Morris, 19, of Royal, Rowland's girlfriend at the time, also was arrested and charged with committing a terroristic act, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Her case is pending in circuit court, Petro said.

The charges stem from a confrontation early the morning of Oct. 24, 2020, at 609 Mountain Pine Road, which was the listed address for Rowland at the time. The victim, Logan Ray Lundy, 23, was transported to an area hospital because of his injuries and died the next day.

Rowland and Morris were arrested around noon Oct. 24 on the terroristic act charges, and the murder charge was filed against Rowland on Sept. 27 following Lundy's death. Morris was later released on bond, but Rowland has remained in custody since his initial arrest on a $250,000 bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Rowland, shortly after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 24 Rowland's mother called 911 requesting an ambulance because her husband, identified as Lundy, had been shot at their residence.

Garland County sheriff's deputies responded and located Lundy, who was seriously injured, and a second victim, Haley Jones, who was present at the time of the incident. Jones reportedly received a minor injury from being close to the path of the bullet that hit Lundy.

Rowland's mother told deputies Rowland had been kicked out of the home a few days earlier. She said he and his girlfriend, Morris, and an unknown white male came to the house that morning to get some of Rowland's belongings.

She said Rowland "became upset" that no one had left a key outside for him to get in so he began banging on the front door. An argument ensued during which she told her son to get out.

After Rowland exited the residence and was outside, his mother said she heard "multiple loud noises" believed to be gunshots and then Lundy fell to the floor with a gunshot wound. Rowland, Morris and the second male all fled from the area before emergency personnel arrived.

Deputies observed what appeared to be bullet holes on the exterior of the south side of the mobile home.

Rowland's brother was also at the residence during the incident and stated he saw Rowland "with a silver or gray handgun in his hand" when he first came into the home that morning.

Rowland's mother later filed a theft report around 6 p.m. that day alleging Rowland had previously stolen two .40-caliber handguns from the residence.

Attorney William James Jr., with the James Law Firm of Little Rock, filed papers Oct. 26, 2020, indicating he would represent Morris in the case. Rowland was represented by the public defender's office.

A gag order was issued Nov. 23, 2020, which limited pretrial publicity and access to further court updates in the case after it was bound over to circuit court Dec. 21, 2020.