I-430 south lane closures scheduled

Southbound traffic on the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will encounter closed lanes this weekend starting today, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

A contractor preparing the pavement for a high-performance treatment designed to restore its smoothness will conduct, weather permitting, the following lane closings between Maumelle Boulevard in North Little Rock and Cantrell Road in Little Rock:

• Two lanes closed from 8 p.m. today until noon Saturday.

• One lane closed from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

• Two lanes closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

• One lane closed from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday

• Two lanes closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Beginning Monday, the contractor will close two southbound lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through April 8 as part of the work.