Police beat: Inmates charged in attack on deputy;NLR police arrest felon on gun charge;Man gets 5 charges in drugs, guns find

Inmates charged in attack on deputy

Two men who are inmates in the Pulaski County jail face an additional felony battery charge in connection with an attack on a deputy Tuesday that sent him to a hospital for treatment, according to an arrest report.

Deputy Cedric Handley was escorting Quincy Wilson, 36, back to his cell around 6:30 p.m. when another inmate, Mario Oliver, 31, got his cell door open and ran at Handley, the report said.

It said Handley fled back to a deputy station, where both Oliver and Wilson reportedly attacked him, causing injuries to his face. Handley used his pepper spray on the two men before they were apprehended.

Handley was sent to a hospital for medical treatment, but his condition on Thursday was not clear from the report.

Oliver and Wilson both face felony second-degree battery of certain victims charges.

NLR police arrest felon on gun charge

North Little Rock Police arrested a man who is a felon and reportedly had a gun shortly after midnight Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Reginald Bryles, 29, of North Little Rock, for reportedly driving with a broken tail light near the Crystal Hill RV Park.

Police smelled suspected marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a scale, leafy residue suspected to be marijuana and a loaded gun.

Bryles is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He is charged with felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

Man gets 5 charges in drugs, guns find

Little Rock Police detectives arrested a man Thursday after a warrant search at his apartment turned up drugs and two guns, one reportedly stolen, according to an arrest report.

At the Baseline Road apartment of Raymond Holmes, 46, police found methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen.

Holmes is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a gun. He is charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and four drug possession charges.