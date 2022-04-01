Johnson County storm with 100 mph winds ID’d as Wednesday’s second Arkansas tornado





A second tornado hit Arkansas on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Besides the EF-3 tornado that caused extensive damage in Springdale, an EF-1 tornado tore through a rural area of Johnson County about three and a half hours later, said Willie Gilmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, on Thursday.

He said the Johnson County tornado had winds of about 100 mph. It touched down about seven miles north-northeast of Hartman and went for 3.5 miles before lifting at 7:53 a.m. seven miles north-northwest of Clarksville. Gilmore said the tornado went through the community of Harmony but resulted primarily in tree damage.

The damage in Springdale was much more extensive.

Capt. Joshua Robinett, regional commander of the Salvation Army, said 60 homes in Springdale were significantly damaged in Wednesday morning's storm.

Colby Fulfer, the chief of staff for the city of Springdale, on Thursday said the city will work with the state Department of Finance and Administration to determine the estimated costs of the tornado damage to public property. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood both issued disaster declarations Wednesday.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon reported all patients with injuries due to the tornado had been released. Calls and email to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale were not returned Thursday. A Springdale police spokesman said Wednesday seven people had been taken to a hospital, two of them with critical injuries.

The tornado touched down at 4:04 a.m. southwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville and traveled for 5.2 miles before lifting at 4:12 a.m. to the east of the Springdale Municipal Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. The tornado had top wind speeds of 143 mph, the service reported. It had a peak width of 350 yards.

Bart Haake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the radar didn't give any indication of the tornado prior to it happening. He wasn't working Wednesday but said he consulted radar reports from that morning.

"It just popped up there suddenly as things in the environment of that type of storm do," he said.

The tornado damaged businesses, blew down trees, rolled a van and then moved across the western portion of the mall, the Weather Service report said. As the storm moved north-northeast from near the mall, the tornado blew down a cellular phone tower and destroyed a building near Main Drive in the town of Johnson, the report read.

Major portions of the roofs of several homes were blown off on Pagosa Street in Springdale, and a vehicle was flipped over in a driveway.

The tornado neared East Emma Avenue at the Springdale Municipal Airport, where it appeared to dissipate, the Weather Service said.

James Smith, director of Public Works for Springdale, reported a door blown in and a wall torn off of the city's shop building at the airport. He also reported damage to hangars owned by George's Inc. and Robert Squires.

Debris on the runway closed the airport Wednesday, but normal operations resumed that afternoon, Smith said.

The tornado then destroyed the gym at George Elementary School, which was a metal building structure not attached to the school, and a home just north of the school, the weather service said.

The Springdale School District reopened Thursday. Structural engineers deemed George Elementary safe despite the damage to the the kitchen and dining area, the district said in a statement. George Elementary has 64 staff members and 623 students. The school was the only district building to sustain damage in the storm.

About three-quarters of the Nilfisk-Advance Inc. plant and warehouse at 979 E. Robinson Ave. -- also a metal building structure -- was destroyed as the tornado neared East Sunset Avenue, the Weather Service reported.

Debris from the tornado was carried into Benton County, the report concludes.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





Melanie Vega, 10, (left) and Evelyn Landaverde examine ceiling damage at their home in the 500 block of Lucian Lane in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





