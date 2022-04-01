Let me do a show, Rock says, sidestepping Oscar slap

BOSTON -- Chris Rock wasn't defiant Wednesday night, but he was clear: If you came to his first gig since the Oscars looking for him to riff about the slap seen around the world, you might want to ask for your money back.

"Let me do a show, y'all," he mock-pleaded after being greeted by a long standing ovation. "Don't get all misty and s***."

And after a slight pause, Rock looked out into the sold-out Wilbur Theatre and asked: "How was your weekend?"

Busy Tremont Street in downtown Boston was lined with press, from local TV reporters to "Inside Edition," "Entertainment Tonight" and even Agence France-Press. Tickets were going for more than $1,000 on resale sites. And a pair of Boston ministers gathered to make a sidewalk speech calling for more attention to Black-on-Black crime.

But Rock chose not to even mention Will Smith, whose attack during the Academy Awards broadcast has become the main topic in the world of entertainment and culture.

"I had like a whole show I wrote before the weekend," he said. "And I'm still kind of processing what happened. At some point, I'll talk about that s***."

A man in the balcony yelled, "Sue him, Chris; sue him, Chris!" in reference to Smith.

Rock, 57, didn't even pause before launching into his routine.

"You know what the problem with covid is? Not deadly enough."