Escape the living hell

A favorite Russian poet of mine, Zinaida Gippius (1869-1945), published these lines toward the end of her life: "They told me tales about life's enterprises: 'There is Mankind. There is Love.' There is--but malice, masks, disguises. Lies and filth. Lies and blood. ..."

While I don't believe this to be universally true of all people, places, and times, it was certainly true for the Soviet Union from which Gippius escaped 100 years ago, and it is certainly true of Vladimir Putin's Russia today. "Lies and blood" are what Russia under Putin has to offer the world. We might add "death, destruction and misery" for good measure.

It is no wonder, then, that every nation that has suffered under the Soviet yoke in the last century has been clamoring for entry into the EU and NATO. It is no wonder that Ukraine desperately seeks independence and alliance with the West--and is willing to fight to the death for it.

Whether it was politic of him or not, President Joe Biden was absolutely on target when he said, "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power." Putin and Putinism (including our domestic versions of it) must go before they succeed in making life everywhere the living hell that Gippius envisioned.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville

Trump doesn't care

I just read Howell Medders' letter on the March 25 Voices page. He expressed my sentiments very well, but for one sentence: "I understand why you pledge allegiance to the United States of Trump."

I don't understand how any average American can think Trump cares about them. He only cares about himself. He is a flaming narcissist.

JOHNNY ANGELL

Maumelle

Razorbacks winners

I am disappointed that your editors chose a picture of the Razorback players post-game with Duke on Saturday that featured their heads down in defeat.

Yes, the team lost the Duke game, but they achieved remarkable success all season; being in the NCAA Tournament was a terrific success. They are winners and should have been depicted so.

ROSLYN L. KNUTSON

Little Rock

Perhaps some help?

Mr. Putin, I know you're mad at the U.S. for helping the guys you are attacking, and since the Russian Embassy monitors communications in Washington, well ... could you help us find the eight hours of missing phone logs?

MICHAEL FERGUSON

Little Rock