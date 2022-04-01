LIVE! in NWA: It’s a weekend full of laughs!

Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester are bringing the WellRED Comedy Tour to Bentonville for two shows at Meteor Guitar Gallery on April 3. The tour also stops at the Robinson Center in Little Rock this weekend.

Crowder is a standup comedian known for his "Liberal Redneck" videos in which he delivers his take on national issues in his iconic Southern drawl. He also wrote a book called "The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin' Dixie Outta the Dark."

Tickets for the 6 and 8 p.m. shows are $34.50-$60. Find more informaton at wellredcomedy.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Anna Meredith plays at 8 p.m. April 2 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. themomentary.org.

• Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys perform at 8 p.m. April 1 ($10); and the WellRed Comedy Tour has two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 3 ($34.50-$60) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

• Willi Carlisle and Tony Kamel perform at 7 p.m. April 1, free but reservations required; Ozark Riviera with Ouchita Dune start at 8:30 p.m. April 1 ($10); Sodown and Super Future happens at 8:30 p.m. April 2 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Jake Reno starts at 5 p.m. April 1; Wesley Allen & the Modern August perform at 6 p.m. April 2 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing/events.

• Blue Oyster Cult plays at 6 p.m. April 2 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd, Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

• Honcho Music Song Swap featuring Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly, Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury happens at 7 p.m. April 2 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Darren Knight AKA Southern Momma starts at 7 p.m. April 1 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Seinfield's Steve Hytner will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 1 & 2 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington, Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

