Arkansas whips Mississippi State in series opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pelted Mississippi State with six runs in the second inning and the second-ranked Razorbacks went on cruise control in a 8-1 win over the Bulldogs on Friday in the series opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Jalen Battles hit the first of two his two home runs with one out in the second inning, and Chris Lanzilli, Michael Turner and Robert Moore all added two-out RBI hits against Mississippi State starter Preston Johnson. Moore’s two-run triple to right-center field put Arkansas ahead 6-0 and created a sustained roar from the announced crowd of 11,548.

The Razorbacks (20-4, 6-1 SEC) won their fourth consecutive series opener, including their third straight in conference play. Arkansas will attempt to win its 13th consecutive SEC series Saturday when the teams are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m.

Connor Noland pitched seven innings to earn his fourth win for the Razorbacks. Noland allowed 1 run. 4 hits and struck out 6. He did not issue a walk and had only twice had a three-ball count during his 104-pitch outing.

It was the third consecutive week the fourth-year right hander threw 100 or more pitches.

Zebulon Vermillion and Kole Ramage each pitched a perfect inning in relief.

Mississippi State (16-11, 3-4) scored its only run against Noland in the fourth inning when catcher Logan Tanner hit a one-out home run to left field.

By then the Razorbacks had built a commanding advantage. Battles hit his second home run against Johnson in the third inning with a line drive into the left-field bullpen. The solo shot gave Arkansas a 7-0 lead.

Both of Battles’ home runs came on high fastballs. His first home run was a 420-foot blast that landed well into the left-field berm seating area known as the Hog Pen. That homer scored Braydon Webb, who walked to lead off the inning.

Arkansas put 14 hitters on base against Johnson, whose four-inning start was his shortest of the season. Johnson threw 97 pitches, allowed 7 runs, 7 hits and 5 walks, and struck out 7. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning when he struck out Battles on a 3-2 curveball. Johnson did not throw a fastball during the seven-pitch at-bat.

The Razorbacks stranded the bases loaded again in the sixth inning when Webb, pinch hitter Max Soliz and Battles drew two-out walks against Bulldogs reliever Cole Cheatham. After a pitching change to Drew Talley, nine-hole hitter Zack Gregory flied out to center field to end the inning.

Arkansas stranded 12 base runners.

The Razorbacks tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh when Cayden Wallace led off with a double to left field, stole third base with one out and scored on Turner’s sacrifice fly. Turner had 2 RBI to bring his team-leading total to 27.

Arkansas out-hit the Bulldogs 8-4. The Razorbacks also drew 11 walks, which tied their season high set March 16 against Grambling State. Webb walked four times.

Mississippi State committed three fielding errors behind its starting pitcher, including in the second inning when Wallace singled and advanced to second base on a throwing error by shortstop Tanner Leggett. Wallace, who also reached in the first inning on a Leggett error, was the first of five consecutive Razorbacks to reach base with two outs in the second.

Entering the game, the Bulldogs were fielding .985, which was the second-best average in the SEC behind Arkansas’ .986. Mississippi State committed three errors in the first four innings Friday.