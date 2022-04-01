Sections
LR officer on leave after weapon fired

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

A Little Rock police officer is on paid administrative leave after discharging a weapon on Wednesday in Saline County, authorities said.

The officer, who was not on duty at the time, notified the officer's supervisor and an administrative investigation began, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

The Saline County sheriff's office is conducting the criminal investigation surrounding the event.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the Little Rock officer.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the sheriff's office described an "incident" in Sardis in which an off-duty officer shot a weapon. No one was injured, according to the post.

A voicemail left for Capt. Ron Parsons at the sheriff's office wasn't immediately returned Thursday morning.

