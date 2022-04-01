When biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Oopsie. The film opens theatrically today.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
‘Morbius’Today at 1:31 a.m.
When biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts to cure himself of a rare blood disease, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Oopsie. The film opens theatrically today.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT