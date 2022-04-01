Jayanthi Kumaresh will play Saraswati veena for the Triveni concert featuring Grammy Award winner and pre-eminent classical tabla master Zakir Hussain and violinist Kala Ramnath on April 5. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ Triveni: A Classical Indian Program WHAT -- Grammy Award winner and preeminent classical tabla master Zakir Hussain presents Triveni: a classical Indian program featuring Kala Ramnath on violin and Jayanthi Kumaresh on Saraswati veena. Triveni is a mythical site where three sacred rivers unite in India and the name represents the confluence of these accomplished virtuosos joining together for the first time. WHEN -- 7 p.m. April 5 WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville TICKETS -- $10 as part of Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series INFO -- 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org Zakir Hussain with Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh will present Triveni at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The concert is presented as part of the 10x10 Arts Series so tickets are just $10. (Courtesy Photo/Jim McGuire)

Grammy Award winner and pre-eminent classical tabla masterZakir Hussain with Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh will present Triveni at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The concert is presented as part of the 10x10 Arts Series so tickets are just $10. (Courtesy Photo/Susana Millman)



Print Headline: Musical Traditions From North, South Of India Unite For Triveni

