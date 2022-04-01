Musical Traditions From North, South Of India Unite For Triveni

FAQ
Triveni: A Classical Indian Program
WHAT -- Grammy Award winner and preeminent classical tabla master Zakir Hussain presents Triveni: a classical Indian program featuring Kala Ramnath on violin and Jayanthi Kumaresh on Saraswati veena. Triveni is a mythical site where three sacred rivers unite in India and the name represents the confluence of these accomplished virtuosos joining together for the first time.
WHEN -- 7 p.m. April 5
WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville
TICKETS -- $10 as part of Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series
INFO -- 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org