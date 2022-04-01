



• Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity's program. Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she'll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms. "Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all," said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience." Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as transgender and identifies as female. She said she was "humbled by this unique opportunity" to speak directly to Fox's audience.

• Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said. In a statement posted on Willis' Instagram page Wednesday, the 67-year-old actor's family announced that he was diagnosed recently and that the condition is affecting his cognitive abilities. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," said the statement, signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," they said. "As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that." There are many potential causes of aphasia. It often occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually because of a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage such as Alzheimer's. It's treated primarily with speech therapy and learning nonverbal means of communication. Willis' four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide. Renowned for films such as "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," Willis has in recent years churned out straight-to-video thrillers. Last year he starred in eight films. Most came and went quietly, including titles like "Cosmic Sin," "Out of Death" and "Deadlock." Most recently, Willis starred in February's "Gasoline Alley" and "A Day to Die," released in early March. Willis has already shot at least six more films due out this year and next, including "Die Like Lovers," "Corrective Measures" and "The Wrong Place."





Actor Bruce Willis appears at the premiere of "Glass" in New York on Jan. 15, 2019. Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes the loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





