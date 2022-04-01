NASCAR schedules

Series Schedules

NASCAR Cup Series

SUNDAY Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Ridgeway, Va.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 17 Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 24 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400, Dover, Del.

May 8 Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 15 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth

May 29 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 5 Enjoy Illinois 300, Madison, Ill.

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 26 Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 Ambetter 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 24 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

x-non-points race

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

April 7 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Martinsville, Ridgeway, Va.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

May 6 Dead On Tools 200, Darlington, S.C.

May 14 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 20 SpeedyCash.com 220, Fort Worth

May 27 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

June 4 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power, Madison, Ill.

June 11 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Sonoma, Sonoma, Calif.

June 18 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Knoxville, Knoxville, Iowa

June 24 Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 9 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

July 23 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Pocono, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Lucas Oil, Indianapolis

Aug. 13 NASCAR Trucks Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

x-non-points race