Supply of coins low, business groups say

WASHINGTON -- Got a dime you can spare? Coins are in short supply -- again.

Retailers, laundries and other businesses that rely on coins want Americans to empty their piggy banks and look under couch cushions for extra change and "get coin moving."

A group of trade associations that represent individual businesses including banks, retail outlets, truck stops, grocery stores and more is asking the Treasury Department for more help persuading Americans to get coins back in circulation.

The consequences of the circulation slowdown hit people who don't have an ability to pay for items electronically, they say.

"If retailers are not able to offer change for cash purchases consumers who rely on cash will be vulnerable," the associations said in a letter to Treasury.

For example, people who do their laundry at coin laundries could have a harder time finding change to wash their clothes. And on a larger scale, people who don't have cash access aren't able to patronize card-only businesses.

It's not a coin shortage America faces, but a lack of circulation. Coin deposit volumes began to increase gradually starting in the summer of 2020, but businesses say the problem has come up again as people have stopped using coins.

-- The Associated Press

Structurlam plans job fair in Conway

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. is holding a job fair Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1800 Sturgis Road in Conway to hire workers for its manufacturing plant in the city. The company is seeking woodworking specialists, including carpentry and timber framing.

Arkansans interested in jobs with the company also may submit resumes to hr@structurlam.com.

The Canadian company is scheduled to open the Conway plant this summer with about 130 workers dedicated almost solely to producing laminated beams, timbers and panels for Walmart's new headquarters for the first two years of operations.

The 288,000-square-foot facility, with newly-installed, fully-computerized production equipment, should be the world's most efficient producer of mass timber products, company officials said.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends session 16.36 lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 769.51, down 16.36.

"Equities closed near their lows for the day to finish the first quarter of 2022 down nearly 5% for the S&P 500 as the financials and communication services sectors underperformed ahead of payroll data for March, which will be released [this morning]," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.