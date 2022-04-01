Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Leroy Davis, 29, of 7 S. University Ave. No. 17, in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, false imprisonment and violating an order of protection. Davis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Berrik Kennedy, 26, of 788 Carroll 812 in Green Forest, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Kennedy was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Montrell Hair, 33, of 3986 E. Mission Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Hair was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Matthew Pergeson, 32, of 15743 U.S. 62 West in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Pergeson was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Brandon Gwatney, 36, of 3641 S. 48th St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking. Gwatney was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Adrian Granados, 29, of 25086 Arkansas 16 in Pettigrew, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Granados was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.