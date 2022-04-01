Northwest Health names chief administrative officer of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Northwest Health has named Chris Blair, MBA, BSN, as chief administrative officer of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital effective April 11, according to a press release.

Blair is a highly motivated, servant leader coming from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where he has served in multiple leadership roles -- most recently as director of business development, the release states. He previously led a 42-bed progressive care unit, a 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit and two multi-specialty outpatient clinics, the release states.

"I am looking forward to joining the team at Northwest Health and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital," said Blair. "As the region continues to experience rapid growth, the focus should be on the needs of this community, and I am excited to be part of the journey. As my wife and I have visited, the warmth the community has shown confirms what we already knew -- Siloam Springs is a special place."

Beginning his career in the Navy, Blair has served in many roles from hospital corpsman to the director of business development. Blair is passionate about mentorship, education and motivating his team, he said. After five years in the Navy, Blair earned his bachelor's degree in nursing from Excelsior College and a master's of business administration from Texas Women's University, the release states.

"Siloam Springs is gaining an excellent health care leader," said Chris York, Market Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health. "Chris's clinical background and various leadership roles within health care and the Navy will be complementary to the great work the hospital team has been doing."