GOLF

Kupcho, Lee tied at Chevron

Jennifer Kupcho shared the lead Thursday in The Chevron Championship in her second -- and last -- start at Mission Hills, the tree-lined layout she has quickly fallen in love with. Kupcho shot a 6-under 66 in sunny and calm morning conditions to join fellow early starter Minjee Lee atop the leaderboard after the first round of the final edition of the major championship at Mission Hills. Unable to find a sponsor willing to remain at Mission Hills, the tournament that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle and became a major in 1983 is shifting to Houston next year under a deal with Chevron. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit was a stroke back, finishing late in the afternoon in gusting wind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for 48th after an even-par round of 72. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for 63rd. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) is tied for 78th after a 2-over 74.

Knox in front in San Antonio

Russell Knox recorded four consecutive birdies on the back nine and fired a 7-under 65 on Thursday for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Knox closed out his round with a seven-foot putt to save par at the par-5 18th at TPC San Antonio, and was one shot ahead of Rasmus Hojgaard. Hojgaard fired a 66 despite a double bogey on his final hole. Matt Kuchar is another stroke back after an opening 5-under 67 and is among a group that includes Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rei and J.J. Spaun. Knox, a 32-year-old Scotsman with two career PGA Tour wins, started his birdie streak at No. 12. All of his birdie putts were inside 10 feet. At the 15th, he was about 20 feet away from a back pin position following his approach and chipped in from the fringe. It was his second chip-in in the round. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 71. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Mark Hubbard and Carl Yuan each fired an 8-under 64 Thursday during the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Club Car Championship at Landings Club-Deer Creek Golf Course in Savannah, Ga. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at even-par 72. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) turned in an 8-over par 80.

FOOTBALL

Rams, LB come to terms

Linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to a five-year deal Thursday to join his hometown Los Angeles Rams. The Super Bowl champions outmaneuvered several suitors for Wagner, one of the NFL's top inside linebackers after his decade with the Seattle Seahawks. ESPN reported Wagner's deal contains $50 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $65 million. The Seahawks released the six-time All-Pro anchor of their defense on March 9. Just over three weeks later, Wagner agreed to join Seattle's NFC West rivals, providing the force at inside linebacker that the Rams have lacked for several seasons. Wagner has been selected to the past eight consecutive Pro Bowls, and he has racked up 1,383 total tackles -- the most by any active player. He set a career high last season with 170 tackles for struggling Seattle.

Falcons sign S Marlowe

Safety Dean Marlowe, who set a career high with 67 tackles while starting nine games for Detroit in 2021, has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons announced the signing on Thursday. Marlowe, 29, began his career by playing three seasons with Carolina before two seasons with Buffalo. Marlowe may compete with second-year player Richie Grant, a second-round draft pick in 2021, for a starting job.

BASEBALL

Braves release Brock Holt

Ten-year veteran Brock Holt ended his bid to win a bench spot with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he requested and was granted his release. Holt, 33, signed with Atlanta on a minor league deal and was invited to the major league camp. He was competing with versatile veteran Phil Gosselin and Pat Valaika for a utility position. Holt hit .209 with 2 home runs and 23 RBI in 76 games with Texas in 2021. He made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2012 before playing seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

Royals keeping Matheny

The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny for the 2023 season on Thursday, eliminating any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the covid-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall, which includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

BASKETBALL

Davis leaving Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season. Davis announced Thursday that he's entering the NBA Draft and hiring an agent. The 6-5 guard is regarded as a likely lottery selection and could be Wisconsin's first top-10 overall pick since the Charlotte Hornets took Frank Kaminsky ninth overall in 2015. The only other Badgers to be selected in the top 10 of an NBA Draft are Don Rehfeldt (second in 1950) and Devin Harris (fifth in 2004).

GW hires Miami assistant

Longtime Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo has accepted a contract offer to become the new coach at George Washington, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday night. The school and Caputo were working out final contract details including length of the deal, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because George Washington had not announced the hiring. Caputo replaces Jamion Christian, who was 29-50 in three seasons at the school. Caputo has been an integral part of Miami Coach Jim Larranaga's staff for two decades, including helping George Mason to the Final Four in 2006 and the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight this season. He has been associate head coach at Miami since May 2015, overseeing much of the team's recruiting efforts and serving as the team's defensive coordinator.

TENNIS

Osaka reaches Miami finals

Naomi Osaka's eyes welled with tears when her match ended, an all-too-familiar scene for her in recent years. These were of the happy variety. For the former world No. 1, that's major progress. The unseeded Osaka defeated No. 22 Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Miami Open semifinals. She's in a championship match for the first time since the 2021 Australian Open, and will meet either No. 16 Jessica Pegula or No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Osaka entered this tournament ranked No. 77 in the world, will leave Miami no worse than 36th and would be back in the top 30 if she wins the title.