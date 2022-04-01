100 years ago

April 1, 1922

CROSSETT -- Cattle owners in the vicinity of Crossett have subscribed and deposited in the local bank approximately $500 as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who blew up dipping vats in this vicinity last week. It is believed that when the Ashley County Court convenes next Tuesday, Judge Butler will give the Grand Jury special instructions to make a rigid investigation of the depredations.

50 years ago

April 1, 1972

• More than 10,000 persons attended the benefit concert at the Coliseum featuring Isaac Hayes, a Grammy and potential Academy Award winner, according to a spokesman for the benefit. The concert was held to benefit Philander Smith College. Hayes has been involved in the TCP (Take Care of Philander) project for several moths. Hayes, 28, was supported on the concert program by Stax Records' Rance Allen Group and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. The TCP project was organized two months ago between the Stax's executive vice president Al Bell, Hayes and former Governor Winthrop Rockefeller.

25 years ago

April 1, 1997

CONWAY -- Some elements of President Clinton's proposed education program were met with skepticism Monday at a forum organized by U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder, D-Ark. ... Clinton has proposed a $1,500 tax credit to students during their first year of college. They could retain that credit for a second year by maintaining a B average. Snyder said he questions whether students should have to maintain a B average to get help from the federal government. ... "I work hard and I maintain a C-plus average," one student said. He said his grade point average might be higher if he didn't have to work, since financial aid doesn't cover all of his college expenses. ... Student Jonathan Ross said he doesn't favor a proposal to give assistance to only the top five percent of students. Those students already get the aid they need from scholarships and other financial aid, while other students have to borrow money, he said. ... University of Central Arkansas President Winfred Thompson said he believes federal student aid should largely be directed to those who need it rather than to those who maintain a particular grade average.

10 years ago

April 1, 2012

• The MacArthur Park working group will begin soliciting donations for construction of a dog park in downtown Little Rock that is expected to begin by the third quarter of this year... An off-leash area for dogs to run and get some exercise within the city limits is part of the $15.8 million MacArthur Park master plan, which includes a new street and other features throughout the park... MacArthur Park will receive $500,000 for improvements from the city's sales-tax increase approved last year, and working-group members said they hope some of that will be used to build the dog park. But the group said it plans to raise money to match the funding currently available from the city and build the dog park as quickly as possible.