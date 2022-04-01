Peace coalition plans panel on LR violence

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice will host a "Spring Gathering" in Little Rock on Saturday.

A panel will discuss the upsurge in violence in the Little Rock area, with a focus on programs aimed at reducing or preventing violence.

Panelists are Angelia Tolbert for Arkansas Community Dispute Resolution Centers; Renie Rule for Restore Hope AR; Cindy Doramus for Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas; Robert Holt for L.O.V.E. -- Let Our Violence End; and Angela McGraw for Women and Children First -- Family Peace Center.

Ian Peters will be the moderator.

During the afternoon, music and poetry will be presented by musician Osyrus Bolly.

The annual Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice awards will also be presented.

The panel and awards presentations will take place at Allsopp Park on Cedar Hill Road in Little Rock, beginning at 3 p.m. Association members -- as well as peace and social justice activists and friends -- may attend, the organization said in a news release.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice is an association of individuals and organizations who seek to promote peaceful and just relationships between individuals, communities, organizations, governing bodies and the environment through education, dialogue and action. The organization is committed to a culture of peace, and building a country where domestic policies are sound and just, and the world at large is treated with respect and dignity.