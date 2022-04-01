Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning April 1

PLEASANT GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH of Grady will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor and wife, Felton Thornton Jr. and Linda Thornton, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Due to the pandemic, the service will be held at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City because it's a more spacious location, a spokesman said. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and abide by the social distancing rules and regulations.

GOOD FAITH CARR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3703 Ryburn Road, will hold its annual fundraiser Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. This is the first church-wide rummage sale since the pandemic and promises to be one of the largest, a spokesman said. Items will include clothes for women, men, and children; toys, bedding, kitchenware, home decor and more.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host Messiah in the Passover at 5 p.m. Sunday. The presentation will be conducted by Boris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries. The event begins with the traditional Passover Seder table. The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that Messiah celebrated with the disciples, giving special emphasis on the redemptive significance of the crucifixion, a spokesman said. The program helps the Jewish and Christian communities understand their common heritage. This meeting is open to the public. A love offering will be accepted for Chosen People Ministries. Details: First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741, or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on April 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 200 W. Sixth Ave., will host the Ozark Mission Project, a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church, July 17-22. OMP plans to do free minor home repairs for residents within a 30-mile radius of the church, according to a news release. Interested residents should complete a Neighbor Application at www.ozarkmissionproject.org. Completed applications should be scanned and emailed to kanderson@ozarkmissionproject.org or mailed to Ozark Mission Project, P.O. Box 26525, Little Rock, AR, 72221, before May 1.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.