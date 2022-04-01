Police: Little Rock detective arrested on domestic battery, endangering welfare of a minor charges

A detective with the Little Rock Police Department was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

The arrest was made by the Saline County sheriff’s office. Little Rock police were made aware of the arrest and began an internal investigation of the employee, according to a news release from the department.

The employee, whose name has not been released, has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation, police said.

The employee is a detective and has been with the department since 2017, according to the release.

The arrest comes after a Little Rock officer was placed on paid administrative leave after discharging their weapon on Wednesday in Saline County, according to authorities. However, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes on Friday described the event as a “separate incident.”