Russian forces stage quick exit from Chernobyl





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops handed control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and left the heavily contaminated site early today, more than a month after taking it over, Ukrainian authorities said, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.

Ukraine's state power company, Energoatom, said the pullout at Chernobyl came after soldiers received "significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone around the closed plant. But there was no independent confirmation of that.

The withdrawal took place amid growing indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation in Ukraine as cover while regrouping, resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in the eastern part of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian withdrawals from the north and center of the country were just a military tactic and that the forces are building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast.

"We know their intentions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. "We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us."

Zelenskyy said there was an "accumulation" of Russian troops in Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine claimed by pro-Russian secessionists, and cautioned his people not to read too deeply into recent peace talks. He and Western officials continued to cast doubt on Moscow's pronouncements of a partial military pullback around Kyiv, the capital.

"There will be battles ahead," he added.

Zelenskyy dismissed Russia's claims that it was drawing down its forces in the north -- where local officials near Kyiv and Chernihiv have reported days of intense shelling -- as "verbal constructions."

Russian troops are not conducting a withdrawal but facing "the consequences of exile" at the hands of Ukrainian fighters, he said. "Yes, there is an ongoing negotiation process. But these are still words."

Meanwhile, a convoy of buses headed to Mariupol in another bid to evacuate people from the besieged port city after the Russian military agreed to a limited cease-fire in the area. But Russian forces blocked 45 of the buses, and only 631 people were able to get out of the city in private cars, according to the Ukrainian government.

Twelve Ukrainian trucks were able to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol, but they were all seized by Russian troops, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said late Thursday.

A new round of talks was scheduled for today, five weeks into the war that has left thousands dead and driven 4 million Ukrainians from the country.

CHERNOBYL

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had been informed by Ukraine that the Russian forces at the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster had transferred control of it in writing to the Ukrainians.

The last Russian troops left the Chernobyl plant early today, the Ukrainian government agency responsible for the exclusion zone said.

Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the soldiers it said were exposed to radiation and did not say how many were affected. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the atomic energy agency said it had not been able to confirm the reports of Russian troops receiving high doses. It said it was seeking more information.

Russian forces seized the Chernobyl site in the opening stages of the Feb. 24 invasion, raising fears that they would cause damage or disruption that could spread radiation. The workforce at the site oversees the safe storage of spent fuel rods and the concrete-entombed ruins of the reactor that exploded in 1986.

Edwin Lyman, a nuclear expert with the U.S.-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said it "seems unlikely" a large number of troops would develop severe radiation illness, but it was impossible to know for sure without more details.

He said contaminated material was probably buried or covered with new topsoil during the cleanup of Chernobyl, and some soldiers may have been exposed to a "hot spot" of radiation while digging. Others may have assumed they were at risk too, he said.

Early this week, the Russians said they would significantly scale back military operations in areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to increase trust between the two sides and help negotiations along.

But in the Kyiv suburbs, regional governor Oleksandr Palviuk said on social media Thursday that Russian forces shelled Irpin and Makariv and that there were battles around Hostomel. Pavliuk said there were Ukrainian counterattacks and some Russian withdrawals around the suburb of Brovary to the east.

Chernihiv came under attack as well. At least one person was killed and four were wounded in the Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy of buses sent to Chernihiv to evacuate residents cut off from food, water and other supplies, said Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmyla Denisova.

In the east, Ukrainian military leaders said they were preparing for an all-out assault by Russian forces.

"We clearly feel that the transfer of [military] technology in our direction is beginning now," Serhiy Haidai, the head of the regional military administration in Luhansk, said. "And as the equipment and personnel are being turned over, our enemies are simply firing more densely, powerfully.

"Everything is already involved here: aircraft, artillery, heavy-caliber weapons, mortars -- all settlements are being shelled."

The British Ministry of Defense on Thursday predicted "heavy fighting" in and outside the capital, saying that "Russian forces continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units."

Ukraine also reported Russian artillery barrages in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said intelligence indicates Russia is not scaling back its military operations in Ukraine but is instead trying to regroup, resupply its forces and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas.

"Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions," Stoltenberg said. At the same time, he said, pressure is being kept up on Kyiv and other cities, and "we can expect additional offensive actions bringing even more suffering."

In the past few days, the Kremlin said that its "main goal" now is gaining control of the Donbas, which consists of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Mariupol.

The top rebel leader in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, issued an order to set up a rival city government for Mariupol, according to Russian state news agencies.

Tens of thousands have managed to get out of Mariupol in the past few weeks by way of humanitarian corridors, reducing its population from a prewar 430,000 to an estimated 100,000 as of last week, but other efforts to relieve the city have been thwarted by continued Russian attacks.

After talks with Russians on Tuesday in Istanbul, Zelenskyy said he was open to negotiating the status of Crimea as part of a peace process to end Russian aggression. The president said he was also ready to talk about the Donbas, and indicated a willingness to give up Ukraine's aspirations to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Zelenskyy said a national vote would be required on NATO and territorial changes.

In exchange, Russia said it would "drastically" reduce its troops around Kyiv and Chernihiv, a hard-hit northern city, but missiles have continued to rain down. Russian state media also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the draft of nearly 135,000 new conscripts.

Putin said that conditions weren't yet "ripe" for a cease-fire and that he wasn't ready for a meeting with Zelenskyy until negotiators do more work, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said after a telephone conversation with the Russian leader.

APPEAL TO AUSTRALIA

Zelenskyy appealed directly to Australian lawmakers Thursday for more help in its war against Russia, including armored vehicles and tougher sanctions.

Zelenskyy has been tailoring his message to individual countries through video appeals like the one shown to legislators in the Australian Parliament. Lawmakers gave him standing ovation at the start and end of his 16-minute address.

Zelenskyy specifically asked for Australian-manufactured Bushmaster four-wheel-drive armored vehicles.

"You have very good armed personnel vehicles, Bushmasters, that could help Ukraine substantially, and other pieces of equipment," Zelenskyy said.

While the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was 9,300 miles from the Australian capital Canberra, Zelenskyy said Australia was not safe from the conflict which threatened to escalate into a nuclear war.

"The most terrible thing is that if we don't stop Russia now, if we don't hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to similar wars against their neighbors will decide that such things are possible for them as well," Zelenskyy said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said afterwards that Australia will send the Bushmasters to Ukraine. He told reporters the vehicles will be flown over on Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport planes. He didn't specify how many would be sent or when.

SOCCER WAR

The appearance by video of the head of Ukrainian soccer, wearing an armored vest from the streets of Kyiv, brought the impact of Russia's war into the FIFA Congress on Thursday.

"We have regularly received sad news of the deaths of members of the Ukrainian football community," Andriy Pavelko said in a recorded message to the gathering in Qatar including delegates from Russia.

"They have been killed by the aggressors' rockets from one of the biggest army in the world. Football has taken a back seat in our country."

Kyiv hosted the Champions League final only four years ago. Then the soccer world shifted to Russia in 2018 for a World Cup that FIFA President Gianni Infantino still celebrated Thursday as "a great success sportingly and culturally."

"Obviously it did not solve the problems of the world," Infantino said. "It did not even solve the problems in the region. It did not create a lasting peace."

Infantino did not mention the man he was filmed juggling a ball with and praising in 2018: Putin. Nor did Infantino mention Russia in his speech.

There was a plea to "stop conflicts and wars" generally rather than specifically issuing a direct message to Putin, who awarded Infantino Russia's Order of Friendship medal after the World Cup. And in the Doha audience was Alexey Sorokin, the chief executive of Russia's 2018 organizing committee and former member of the FIFA Council.

There was an expression of regret from Sorokin but only that Pavelko "has these emotions" in the video address.

"It is difficult for them, we understand that," Sorokin said. "But I'm here not to discuss politics or military activities or anything, I am here in the FIFA Congress."

Russia won't be in the draw for the World Cup on Friday after being disqualified from playing internationally by FIFA over the war. Ukraine can still qualify but its playoff semifinal against Scotland has been postponed until June with the hope the team will be in a position to return to the field by then.

For now, the priority for Ukraine is protecting the country from Russia as Pavelko told the FIFA Congress.

"Our children have suffered terrible psychological injuries. Perhaps football will help them forget the horrors of war," he said. "I believe every word, prayer and action in support of Ukraine and against the war can stop it.

Information for this article was contributed by Nebi Qena, Rob Harris, Yuras Karmanau, Rod McGuirk and staff members of The Associated Press, Patrick J. McDonnell, Jaweed Kaleem, Noah Bierman and Kurtis Lee of The Los Angeles Times (TNS).

People hide in a basement of a church which is used as a bomb shelter, after fleeing from nearby villages, that have been attacked by the Russian army, in the town of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The talks between Ukraine and Russia will resume on Friday as NATO Secretary-General says Russia does not appear to be scaling back its military operations in Ukraine but is instead redeploying forces to the eastern Donbas region. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A Ukrainian soldier crosses the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A Ukrainian soldier stands one top of a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Oleksandr, 81, rides a bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Russian forces shelled Kyiv suburbs, two days after the Kremlin announced it would significantly scale back operations near both the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.” (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces under the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armored transporter driving through a Russian position overran by Ukrainian forces outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



Private cars burnt by the Russian forces and left by refugees on the road outside Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes including almost 4 million from their country. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine, month 2







