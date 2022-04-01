Sixth Street overpass on I-30 in Little Rock set to close, be demolished and replaced





The Sixth Street overpass at Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock is scheduled to be closed starting Monday and will require detours for the balance of the year and into 2023 to allow for demolition and replacement as part of the $1 billion 30 Crossing project.

The bridge will be closed the same evening that the newly built Ninth Street overpass opens to traffic, currently scheduled for 8 p.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The agency also said that Interstate 30 in the vicinity of the overpass will be closed the weekend of April 8 to allow demolition of the bridge.

"The Sixth Street bridge will be closed and prepped for demolition that week and then the full closure of I-30 will happen Friday night, to allow for the actual demolition of the Sixth Street bridge to occur," department spokeswoman Ellen Coulter said in an email.

It wasn't immediately clear why the East Sixth Street overpass would be closed for a significantly longer time than the East Ninth Street structure. The latter closed in November, or for four months. The East Sixth Street overpass won't be opened until early 2023, or at least 10 months, according to the department.

Signs will be provided for the detour routes for city street traffic to get around the closed bridge, the agency said.

In general, eastbound Sixth Street traffic will head south and use the Ninth Street bridge to reach the street grid east of I-30. Westbound traffic will primarily move north and use East Third Street to access city streets west of I-30.

Closing I-30 to remove the Sixth Street overpass will begin at 10 p.m. on April 8 and end not later than 5 a.m. April 11. No traffic will be allowed past the exit for East Sixth and East Ninth streets westbound, also called Exit 140B, nor past the exit for the same streets eastbound, called Exit 140.

For the weekend closure of I-30, eastbound interstate traffic will take Exit 140 to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at East Sixth Street to return to I-30, the department said. Westbound I-30 traffic will take the Exit 140B to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of East Ninth Street to return to I-30.

During this weekend closure, the I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will also be closed and traffic will detour to the frontage road, the department said.

The first phase of project known as 30 Crossing, began in September 2020. Expected to cost $540 million, it includes building a new bridge over the Arkansas River that will have three through lanes with two collector-distributor lanes and an auxiliary lane in both directions. It also will include an improved opening for the navigation channel that barges use on the river.

On the Little Rock side, the first phase also includes a reconstructed interchange in downtown Little Rock, four travel lanes in each direction between East Third and East Ninth streets and improvements to the I-630 interchange.

In North Little Rock, the work in the initial phase includes additional lanes from the river to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, a new interchange at Broadway and improvements at the Interstate 40 interchange.

Last week, the Arkansas Highway Commission signed an order allowing the department to add a $55 million project to the initial phase. It will provide a ramp to give downtown motorists access to westbound Interstate 630 via the southbound Interstate 30 frontage road instead of having to go through downtown.

The addition to the project -- called a change order -- will add another six months of construction to the project through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, to July 2025.

The overall 30 Crossing project is designed to overhaul and widen the 6.7-mile I-30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes between Interstate 530 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, the project includes improvements to a section of I-40 in North Little Rock.

A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.





Chad Martin of Ewing Signal Construction sets up a crosswalk signal at the Ninth Street overpass Thursday in Little Rock. The bridge, which was rebuilt as part of the 30 Crossing project, will open on Monday, just in time for the Sixth Street overpass to be closed down for demolition and replacement. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





