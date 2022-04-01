Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Rogers 5, Fayetteville 1

JT Melson and Eli Marcotte accounted for Rogers' only hits and scored three runs as the Mounties completed a 6A-West Conference series sweep over Fayetteville with a win Thursday at Mountie Field.

Melson had a leadoff single in the first and scored on a fielder's choice, while Marcotte walked and scored on a passed ball to give the Mounties (11-2, 4-0) a 2-0 lead. Marcotte then hit a double and scored on a sacrifice bunt as part of Rogers' three-run sixth.

Braxton Haywood made it stand as the right-hander threw a complete game and limited Fayetteville (6-9, 0-4) to just four hits while striking out five. The Bulldogs' only run came in the fifth as Zach Adams doubled down the left-field line and scored on a passed ball.

Springdale Har-Ber 2,

Rogers Heritage 0

Cooper Dossett drove in one run and scored another to give Har-Ber the series sweep with a victory on Heritage's field.

Kaleb Kellar opened the game with a double to left and scored one out later when Dossett belted a triple to center field. Ethan Fender followed with a sacrifice to give the Wildcats (11-4, 3-1) a 2-0 cushion.

That was the offense Ross Fielder needed as he held Heritage (8-5, 1-3) to two hits over seven innings and struck out 11 in a 106-pitch performance, with 66 for strikes.

Harrison 11, Pea Ridge 5

Harrison scored runs against four different Pea Ridge pitchers and claimed a 4A-1 Conference win at home Thursday.

Matt Dixon led the Blackhawks' offense with two hits, including a double, and a walk, while Carter Rockhold drove in a pair of runs. Ryan Law added a solo home run for Pea Ridge.

PREP SOFTBALL

Rogers Heritage 15, Huntsville 0

Elle Riendeau threw a perfect game, and Heritage closed out its nonconference victory with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against Huntsville.

Riendeau threw only 41 pitches and recorded eight strikeouts to notch the victory. She helped her cause at the plate with three hits and drove in three runs.

The Lady War Eagles had 10 players get at least one hit and finished the game with 18 hits. Grace Pingel also had three hits and scored twice, while Kyler Strickland and Anna Lee each drove in two runs.