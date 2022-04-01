FOOTBALL

ATU hires Camp as OL coach

Arkansas Tech University announced the hiring of Cade Camp as its new offensive line coach Thursday.

Camp was a four-year letterman at the University of Central Arkansas, where he made 25 career starts and was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection as a senior in 2017. He helped lead the Bears to a conference championship and the second of two consecutive FCS playoff appearances.

Camp served two seasons as a graduate assistant for former UCA Coach Steve Campbell at South Alabama, then served in the same role at Arkansas State University in 2020 and Utah State last season.

Lyon College announces schedule

Lyon College will play three of its first four games this season at home, according to a schedule released by the school Thursday.

The Scots, who were 2-8 last season and finished eighth in the 10-team Sooner Athletic Conference, begin the season with their lone nonconference game against Missouri Baptist on Aug. 27. They jump into conference play with a game against Ottawa (Ariz.) on Sept. 3, then face Wayland Baptist in their first road game Sept. 10. After a bye week, Lyon College will take on Oklahoma Panhandle State in Batesville on Sept. 24.

October begins with road games at Langston University on Oct. 1 and Arizona Christian on Oct. 8 before home games against Texas College on Oct. 15 and Southwest Assemblies of God on Oct. 22. The Scots will wrap up the season with games at Louisiana College on Nov. 5 and at Texas Wesleyan on Nov. 12.

BASEBALL

Mann honored by GLVC

Drury University junior infielder Aaron Mann (Little Rock Central) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference's Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Mann posted a .688 batting average (11 for 16) with 3 doubles, 5 RBI and 6 runs scored as the Panthers (18-6, 3-1 GLVC) went 3-1 last week. He went 4 for 5 in a series-opening 9-5 loss to McKendree on March 25, then went 4 for 4 in a 12-11 victory in the first game of a doubleheader on March 26.

Mann is hitting .511 this season -- which is second in the GLVC -- with 3 home runs and 33 RBI -- which ranks fourth in the conference -- in 24 games. He's among the conference leaders in several offensive categories, including on-base percentage (.617), runs scored (42), hits (45), doubles (10) and walks (25).

TRACK AND FIELD

Hendrix sprinter honored

Hendrix College sprinter Connor Escajeda was named the Southern Athletic Association's Track Athlete of the Week on Thursday.

Escajeda, of Pea Ridge, was the top collegiate finisher at the Dan Veach Invitational in Magnolia and placed second overall in the 400 meters with a time of 49.48 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 200 meters in 22.42 seconds.

Escajeda leads the SAA and ranks sixth nationally in the 400 meters after winning the event with a personal-best time of 49.03 seconds at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational on March 19.

