State wrecks leave four dead

Four people died and two more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday and Thursday, according to preliminary reports from Arkansas State Police.

Christopher Heal, 20, of Fayetteville, and Jason Hopkins, 18, of Springdale, died in a single-vehicle crash just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Heal lost control of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra he was driving and the car left the road, striking a tree on the passenger side.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Peggy Hallman, 67, of Monticello, was killed around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 278 near Monticello in Drew County.

Hallman was behind the wheel of an unidentified vehicle when she lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by a second vehicle not identified in the report.

Hallman and an unidentified minor riding in her vehicle were ejected, with Hallman fatally injured and the minor hurt. The driver of the second vehicle, Adam Willis, 27, of Hot Springs, was also injured.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Thomas Howie, 64, of West Helena, died of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 40 near the 166 mile marker in Lonoke County.

The 2010 F-150 left the road, swiping a tree on the driver side before colliding head-on with another tree and bursting into flames.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.