Students hold ‘I Am’ art show in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Students in Brandi Brown's art classes at Glenn Duffy Elementary School held an art show March 8 at the Gravette Civic Center.

Brown said every one of her students was represented and displayed work in the show. Brown teaches art to students in kindergarten through second grade.

The paintings, all portraits, were displayed on long banners hanging in groups according to classrooms. The theme of the show was "I Am" and many of the paintings appeared to be self-portraits. Several of the colorful images were decorated with hair made from strands of yarn and clothing cut from pieces of fabric.

The students made an "I Am" video to be shown at the show with a clip of each student saying a word they felt described themselves. Then they made a poster with each one signing a banner with the word they used in the video. The banner was also on display.

Several parents and siblings of the students attended the show, coming to view their family member's artwork. A photo booth was set up and several took advantage of the opportunity to snap a photo to remember the occasion.

Teachers and members of the public also came to admire the paintings, and all seemed to agree it was a wonderful way to showcase the youngsters' artistic talents just before the upcoming spring break.

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND A poster on display at the Glenn Duffy Elementary art show Tuesday evening, March 8, shows the theme of the show, "I AM." The elementary art students filmed a video showing how they saw themselves, then each one wrote the word they used to describe themselves on this poster which hung on the art classroom wall.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND First grader Kruz Dueker, 7, (left) poses with his brother and sister, Knox and Bailey Dueker, age 9, at the Glenn Duffy Elementary art show Tuesday evening, March 8, at the Gravette Civic Center. Kruz had a painting on display and his brother and sister, who are Upper Elementary students, came to support him and view his handiwork.



Westside Eagle Observer Brandi Brown (center), art teacher at Glenn Duffy Elementary School, visits with her sister, Corey Addison, during the school's art show Tuesday evening, March 8, at the Gravette Civic Center. Also pictured enjoying the show are her father, Richard Nevels, (left) and nephew Keegan Addison.



Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Guests at the Glenn Duffy Elementary art show watch a video during the show Tuesday evening, March 8, at the Gravette Civic Center, include elementary students. their parents and elementary principal Nikki Brecheen. The video, "I AM," featured each elementary student describing himself in one word.

