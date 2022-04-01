Super Quiz: April

1. Maxim: A fool and his ---------- are soon parted.

2. What is the only other month with the same number of letters as April?

3. What song opens with, "I never knew the charm of spring"?

4. What special day in April was first held on April 22, 1970?

5. April is the seasonal equivalent to which month in the Southern Hemisphere?

6. April O'Neil was the first human ally of this fictional superhero quartet.

7. In Italy, France and Belgium, the April 1 joke tradition is known as April --------.

8. American April Ross and her partner won a gold medal in this sport at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

9. Novel by Elizabeth von Arnim: "The ---------- April".

ANSWERS

1. Money

2. March

3. "April in Paris"

4. Earth Day

5. October

6. (Teenage Mutant) Ninja Turtles

7. Fish

8. Beach volleyball

9. Enchanted