Texarkana man pleads innocent to charges of rape, sexual assault involving two alleged victims

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana man pleaded innocent Tuesday to six counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault at a hearing in Miller County Circuit Court.

Scott Wormington, 60, is accused of misconduct with two alleged victims. The sexual abuse of the women reportedly occurred more than a decade ago, but was first reported to the Texarkana Police Department at the end of 2021.

Texarkana Detective Shane Kirkland launched an investigation into the case early in January. Wormington allegedly began abusing one of the alleged victims in approximately 2004 when she was 11 or 12, according to a probable cause affidavit. That woman is related to Wormington by marriage and was allegedly abused sexually by him repeatedly over a period of years at residences and motels in Miller County.

Wormington allegedly used condoms when he sexually abused the first victim and disposed of them afterward in empty beer bottles, according to court records.

The second victim was allegedly abused sexually by Wormington while visiting the first alleged victim when they were children.

Wormington was arrested Jan. 10. He was released Jan. 12 from the Miller County jail after posting a $250,000 bond.

Wormington appeared Tuesday morning for arraignment on the charges before Circuit Judge Wren Autrey, though the case is assigned to Circuit Judge Carlton Jones.

If convicted of rape, Wormington faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison on each of six counts. If convicted of sexual assault, Wormington faces five to 20 years on each of two counts. Autrey scheduled Wormington for a pretrial hearing May 3 before Jones.