Warren fire damages school; campus closed; cause unknown





A fire damaged Warren High School on Wednesday night and caused the campus to be closed Thursday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An alarm came in at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to Warren Fire Chief Chuck Moore.

"The call showed a fire in the auxiliary gym of the high school," Moore said. "When we arrived, it took some time to pinpoint the exact location of the blaze because it was mainly just smoke showing at that point."

Within minutes the smoke erupted into a fully engaged blaze as the rubber roof ignited.

"It turned out to be the fire began in the attic/roof area of the gymnasium. Once we discovered the source, it took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. Then we spent several hours after that digging out hot spots in the membrane roof making sure it didn't flare back up," Moore said.

The incident affected service to the school district's internet because the server for the system was located in the burned structure, according to the chief.

"There is extensive fire damage to the gym as well as smoke and water damage to the cafeteria and smoke damage to the entire high school structure," Moore said. "We have not yet determined the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway. At this time, the school district is trying to decide how to get the students back into classes."

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish addressed the issue in a statement.

"The maintenance staff, state facility officials and fire responders will be assessing the damage throughout the campus," Cornish said. "The Warren School District wants to sincerely thank the local and surrounding first responders who worked relentlessly to contain the fire.

"Additionally, we want to thank the surrounding school districts, local churches, our community and surrounding communities for their outpouring of support and prayers.

"We are working diligently on a plan to move forward in providing our students on-site learning. We will continue to update parents, students, staff and community members through Saline River Chronicle, the school district's website, social media and eNotes platform as next steps are determined," Cornish said.

Warren resident Rob Reep is the editor/publisher of the online publication, Saline River Chronicle.

"My wife and I happened upon the scene accidentally," Reep said. "We were outside after finishing dinner and saw two police cars and a couple of volunteer firemen fly by in their vehicles so we followed them. When we arrived at the high school there was just light smoke coming out of the gym roof, but within a few minutes the smoke increased exponentially and I realized we had a pretty good fire on our hands. I began live streaming from that point for the next hour while the firemen did their work."

"The area around the school has been blocked off to the public most of Thursday while the investigation is on-going," Reep said.

Moore, who came to the Warren Fire Department from Sardis, Miss., in January, has 34 years' experience as a firefighter.

"We want to thank the Monticello Fire Department along with several of our mutual aid departments throughout Bradley County who came in to assist us with battling the blaze," Moore said.





When firefighters arrived at Warren High School, the auxiliary gymnasium was only smoldering Wednesday. Within minutes, the rubber membrane roof ignited and the building erupted into a full-on blaze. (Special to The Commercial/Warren Fire Chief Chuck Moore)





