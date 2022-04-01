Warren school closed after fire

A fire broke out at Warren High School on Wednesday evening, forcing students to finish the week learning remotely, officials said.

The entire Warren School District's students, teachers and staff pivoted to remote instruction and remote work on Thursday. The 472-student high school campus will remain closed today. Other campuses will reopen today and buses will run as usual, the district announced Thursday.

The fire began about 6 p.m. Wednesday on the north end of the building, said Warren School District Superintendent Bryan Cornish.

"This area of the building has severe damage, and there is excessive smoke damage throughout the building," he wrote in a Facebook post.

There were no reported injuries. The cause remained unknown Thursday.

He added that district and high school officials are working on a plan to resume high school classes in-person and will announce those plans when they become finalized.

The district, which is located in the county seat of Bradley County in South Arkansas, has about 1,462 students.