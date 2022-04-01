Woman with pipe fatally shot

Police officers and sheriff's deputies fatally shot a woman who advanced on them with a metal pipe in Atkins on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Atkins officers were called to the West Main Street area at about 9:40 p.m. about an attempted residential break-in, according to Arkansas State Police.

Two Atkins police officers and two Pope County deputies later encountered a person suspected in the break-in outside a second residence at 3500 W. Main St., the state police said.

The person, whose name was not released Thursday, was a female, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said in an email.

The woman, armed with the metal pipe, approached the authorities, according to initial reports cited by state police. Authorities said she ignored commands to drop the pipe.

As she continued to advance, the four officers shot their weapons, according to state police. Authorities said she died at the scene. Her body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm identity and manner of death.

State police is investigating the shooting. The investigation will be submitted to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws.