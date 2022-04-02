3 killed, 2 injured by wrecks in state

Three people died and two others were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday, according to preliminary incident reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Brent Palsa, 52, of Hazen was walking in an eastbound lane on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County around 4:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2016 Volvo and killed.

Jason Langley, 46, of El Dorado was killed shortly after 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 167 near El Dorado when his 2017 Dodge Charger was rear-ended and crashed into a group of trees on the roadside.

Quinton Roberts, 32, of Junction City, the driver of the 1997 Dodge Ram that struck Langley's vehicle, was injured in the wreck.

Nathan Butt, 18, of Malvern was killed around 9:50 a.m. on U.S. 270 near Malvern when his 2001 Jeep struck the trailer of a Mack truck that had crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.

A passenger, Dannielle Lane, 18, also of Malvern, was injured in the wreck.

Troopers reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of all three wrecks.