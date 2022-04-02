The world in brief:S. Korean planes collide; 4 people die

S. Korean planes collide; 4 people die

SEOUL, South Korea -- Two South Korean air force planes collided in midair during training and crashed near their base on Friday, killing all four people aboard the aircraft, officials said.

Both planes were KT-1 trainer aircraft that took off from an air force base in the southeastern city of Sacheon one after another for flight training, the air force said in a statement.

The collision occurred about five minutes after the first aircraft took off and about 3.7 miles south of the Sacheon base, the air force said. Two people -- a trainer pilot and an instructor -- were aboard each of the aircraft.

All four ejected from the planes but were later found dead, the air force statement said. The four victims were identified as two first lieutenants and their instructors, both civilian employees at the air force.

The air force said it will launch a task force to investigate what caused the collision. It said the crashes didn't cause any civilian casualties on the ground and it was trying to determine if any civilian property was damaged.

Lee Seong-gyeong, a Sacheon police official, said a passenger car was destroyed after being hit by wreckage.

Local emergency officials earlier said three bodies had been found in a mountainous area and a field in Sacheon. They said they believed the planes crashed into a mountain because a fire broke out there.

5 people killed on Afghan playing field

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan -- Two bombs placed at a playing field in Afghanistan's western Herat province killed five people and wounded 25 on Friday, Taliban officials said.

Earlier in the day, five children died in southern Helmand province when an unspent shell they had found went off.

According to the Taliban-appointed Herat provincial spokesman, Mahmood Rasoly, the two bombs went off among civilians at a field used for traditional Afghan games, such as mud wrestling and Buzkashi, played with horse-mounted players.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Herat.

Naeemulhaq Haqqni, who is chief of the Herat Information and Culture Department, said the Taliban found and defused two other bombs also planted in the same playing field.

In the explosion in Helmand, the children, between 3 and 12 years old, appeared to have discovered the shell and were playing with it in the district of Marja, when it suddenly went off, said Abdul Bari Rashid Helmandi, a Taliban media officer in the province.

A former local council member, Ahmadullah, who like many Afghans goes by only one name, said two other children were injured in the explosion and were being treated in the district hospital.

Israeli operation said to kill 3 militants

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces on Friday shot and killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank, an operation that fueled persisting fears of a flare-up of violence between Israel and the Palestinians during Ramadan.

Police said the three militants were members of a cell that was involved in recent attacks against Israeli forces and that they were planning another attack that was thwarted during the joint operation with the military and intelligence services.

Palestine TV reported that the Israeli forces seized the militants' bodies.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Ahmed al-Atrash, 29, was killed in Hebron during clashes that broke out after Friday prayers. The Israeli military said its forces shot a Palestinian who threw a firebomb.

German ex-reservist accused of spying

BERLIN -- German prosecutors say they have charged a former German military reserve officer with spying for a Russian intelligence service for several years.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that the indictment against the suspect, identified only as Ralph G. in line with German privacy rules, was filed March 16 at the state court in Duesseldorf.

In addition to his position in the German military, they said the suspect was a member of several German business committees thanks to his civilian job. They didn't elaborate.

The suspect allegedly was in contact with Russian intelligence "via various people" by October 2014 and passed on information connected to his military and business activities until March 2020.

Prosecutors said that included information on the German Bundeswehr's reserves and on civilian-military cooperation, as well as insights on the effect of sanctions imposed against Russia in 2014 on Germany, the European Union, and on the now-suspended Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The suspect also allegedly provided his handlers with private contact details for high-ranking military and business officials. He also provided an "overview" of the security and defense policy of the U.S. and its Western allies, according to prosecutors.

In return for his efforts, he received invitations to Russian official events, they said.



