A mixed bag downtown

I'm in Simmons Bank's building in the River Market District of downtown Little Rock with George Makris, the company chairman who has led Simmons during its massive growth spurt. I ask him why the bank, which is still technically headquartered in Pine Bluff, decided five years ago to buy this structure alongside Interstate 30 that had been built for Acxiom.

"There were several reasons," Makris says. "First, we already had hundreds of people working in Little Rock, and we knew we would be hiring more. We had run out of space. We had people scattered all over the city. A second reason was its proximity to Pine Bluff. We started to make inquiries about buying the building. I knew it would be a good opportunity. It was a six-month process, but we wound up here and are delighted."

Since Acxiom is a data company, the building had the type of wiring Simmons needed for its computer networks and security operations center. It also came with a gymnasium, cafe and conference center. Simmons installed lighting on the outside, and coordinates with the city so the colors will match lights on bridges across the Arkansas River.

It's a beautiful building and a befitting home for a regional banking power. But as Simmons was expanding its presence downtown, state government was moving out, transferring hundreds of employees to the former Alltel (and later Verizon) corporate campus in the Riverdale neighborhood. Combined with a loss of office jobs due to the pandemic, there are now gaping holes in the downtown office market.

I work at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Scott Street and often walk around the neighborhood. I can remember my excitement shortly before the pandemic began with the transformation of two old buildings on Capitol into the hip AC Hotel by Marriott. Somehow that hotel survived having opened at the start of a two-year pandemic, but adjacent spaces that I thought would be filled with restaurants and bars by now remain empty.

Downtown Little Rock is a mixed bag as we exit the pandemic. On the positive side, the River Market District, South on Main (known as SOMA) and the area now called East Village are vibrant. Capitol Avenue, which should be the state's grandest urban boulevard from the interstate to the state Capitol, is a sad sight. It remains lined with empty storefronts, abandoned bank lobbies and tacky surface parking lots.

There have been plenty of news stories in recent months about the legal proceedings and financial problems clouding the future of two of the towers on Capitol, the Regions and the Bank of America buildings. Meanwhile, on the part of Main Street the city dubbed the Creative Corridor, the two tallest buildings--Donaghey and Boyle--remain empty and deteriorating.

When writing about downtown Little Rock, I like to consult Rett Tucker and Jimmy Moses, who have been key in recent decades to its revitalization. They tell me restaurants weathered the pandemic surprisingly well while occupancy rates for downtown apartments and condominiums remained steady. Tucker says there's enough demand for additional downtown apartments, especially since the neighborhood offers the only true urban living experience in the state.

Downtown positives include the transformation of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (formerly the Arkansas Arts Center) and the potential of a Little Rock Technology Park expansion. A city is only as strong as its downtown, and a state is only as strong as its capital city. It's important to all Arkansans for downtown Little Rock to achieve its potential.

Moses and Tucker aren't the only smart people giving serious thought to the future of downtown. Former Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, who now heads the regional planning agency Metroplan, included me on a series of emails inviting people to travel to Austin, Texas, to see how leaders there have made that city's downtown more friendly for pedestrians and cyclists.

"One of the major destination cities in today's economy has chosen to calm traffic in its downtown," Townsell says. "This is a city where cranes are everywhere as they build skyscraper after skyscraper. A thriving downtown and an accessible, livable downtown aren't incompatible."

What's too often lacking in Little Rock is coordination. As the pandemic ends, the time has come for city government, state government (it still has a vested interest in downtown), the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership to join forces with private-sector investors to achieve these three things:

• Restore Capitol Avenue. Chamber employees and other economic developers should work just as hard to attract investment downtown as they work to attract manufacturing and distribution facilities. Where are the new corporate headquarters with accompanying high-paying, white-collar jobs? It's also high time that the city make the avenue a priority with a smoother street, improved lighting, extensive landscaping, banners and the like.

• Convince the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to have a major downtown presence. How about moving the business school and associating it with the Little Rock Technology Park?

• Raise the money needed to expand the Downtown Partnership's ambassadors program. These are the people who wear bright uniforms, walk the streets and work closely with the Little Rock Police Department to ensure a safe downtown. Feeling safe, especially at night, is the key to getting more people to live, work and play downtown. There's not even a close second.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.