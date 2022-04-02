Age of excellence

A few years ago, I watched the sophomore in a high school intramural basketball game play with a confident smile, hiding the despair that had to be weighing him down.

His father had died a few months earlier. The boy, dumbstruck by the loss, had become quiet though surrounded by the noise of countless friends. When he played in that basketball game, the confident smile materialized. He stepped to the free-throw line as the gym thrummed with energy from screaming students.

The boy had always been a good player, and his classmates had selected him to represent their homeroom on the court. He played the way an adult would play with younger kids--always trying to set up another for a shot, making unnecessary passes so others could score. The entire student body had cheered as the game clock was running out with the other team poised to win by four.

Let me explain a curious element of an all-boys school competition. In that setting, enthusiasm is king. Instead of just playing intramural basketball, rules unique to the school fuel the boys' competitiveness and excitement.

For example, each half is eight minutes long with a running clock. Teachers serving as refs call only the most flagrant fouls. In the second half, a player can shoot from the school's insignia that lies halfway between the three-point line and midcourt. If he makes it, it's worth five points. There's a one-point deduction for an air ball. If down by nine or more points, a team can shoot from the opposing insignia for a 10-pointer. You get the picture. The game is meant to be short-lived-but-intense excitement.

One more rule guards the renovations completed in the 60-year-old gymnasium: Any shot that hits the ceiling is an automatic technical foul--with five shots to follow. That's what brought the boy with the confident smile to the line that day. With time running out, a member of the other team rebounded the ball and tried to throw it the length of the court despite being up by four points. The ball hit the rafters and the whistle blew. One second left on the clock. Five free throws to follow. The boy's teammates pushed him to the line. He'd have to make all five to win.

You learn a lot in high school. Even the most lackadaisical youth walks away from a day at school knowing something new, experiencing an original concept, thought, or premonition in his or her malleable brain. Learning happens; it just does when the entire environment is built upon the process.

Less obvious but just as relevant is the learning that happens among the adults in high school buildings and among the adults who receive those students back into their homes at the end of the day. I'm often mystified by the brilliance--and the promise--of our youth.

That's why I bristle when reading a column, article, or essay that praises the past and damns the present. Those who work with kids know that today is not worse than yesterday. Our youth are not less than generations before them.

While not worse than previous generations, things have indeed become more complicated. There is not more hate in the world today; it's that hate has become more accessible. There is not more division; it's that division has been monetized. There is not more family strife; it's that family strife resides beyond the home's closed doors now. All that was, is. These problems were not caused by the kids in our classrooms, but those kids remain the surest antidote.

This generation of youth understands that in order to succeed, they must open themselves to the vulnerability of failure. Vulnerability is too much for some to handle, so it's easier not to try; it's easier to not even think about being great. The same goes for those who prefer just to be good. Good is safe. Good is not difficult. Good pays the bills and good is not scary at all.

As a whole, this generation of students understands better than previous generations that to excel, one will taste failure along the way. They understand that allowing vulnerability does not invite weakness but prepares for the coming strength. Like a weightlifter who beats his body down in order to build his muscle up, they understand that setbacks are fuel for ingenuity. Members of this generation allow themselves the chance to excel and will push themselves to bring it to completion.

My memory ropes back to that boy toeing that free-throw line. I remember wondering if he'd even be able to lift his arms with the weight of his father's death so obvious on his shoulders but ... he does.

The thrum echoes in a way unique to high school gyms. He's all alone on that line. He shoots. Then again. Then again. Cheering and screaming and clapping and foot stomps resound like a rock concert.

The sophomore could have avoided the discomfort of vulnerability. He could have stayed on the sideline and waved off his teammates begging him to shoot. Instead, he did what others in his generation do. He put the drumbeat of pressure in the background, he turned the chance of failure into fuel. He seized the opportunity to excel.

The boy smiles confidently. And he makes all five shots.

Steve Straessle, whose column appears every other Saturday, is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle.