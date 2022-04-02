American issues plea to Taliban for release

WASHINGTON -- An Illinois man kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago is pleading for his release so he can be reunited with his family, according to a video recording posted Friday by The New Yorker magazine.

The video of Mark Frerichs marks the first time the Navy veteran and civilian contractor has been seen by the public since his abduction in Kabul on Jan. 31, 2020.

Frerichs, of Lombard, Ill., is believed to be held by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network. U.S. officials across two presidential administrations have tried unsuccessfully to get him home.

Frerichs appears by himself in the video, sitting upright in front of a dark curtain and wearing what looks like traditional Afghan clothing.

In the video, which he says was recorded Nov. 28, he notes that he has patiently awaited his release and adds that "I'd like to ask the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: Please release me. Release me so that I may be reunited with my family. Thank you."

Videos of hostages are sometimes released to show proof that they are alive and to facilitate negotiations for a release, though it was not immediately clear if that was the case here.

The video was posted Friday by The New Yorker, which says it obtained it from an unidentified individual in Afghanistan.

An FBI spokeswoman in Washington declined to comment on the video's authenticity, but a sister of Frerichs, Charlene Cakora, said in a statement Friday that she was grateful to the Taliban for releasing the video. She described it as "public confirmation of our family's long-held belief that he is alive after more than two years in captivity."

She appealed to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to step up efforts to get Frerichs released.

"We consider this to be an important indicator of the Taliban's interest in seeking to arrange for Mark's immediate release. President Biden and Secretary Blinken, we urge you to take bold and decisive action to bring Mark home," she added.

The Taliban have made clear to U.S. officials that they seek the release of convicted drug lord Bashir Noorzai, but the U.S. government has not moved forward on any sort of prisoner exchange that could get Frerichs home.