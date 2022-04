Jasper, 1966: "We are getting ready to eat dinner at Pearl's Cafe. We had a nice trip so far, mountains and curves." Pearl and Walter Brasel operated the business, reached at phone No. 25. Pearl's is long out of business, but the building still stands next to the Ozark Cafe, with a second story added.

