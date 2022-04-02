Authorities ID woman, 35, fatally shot by officers, deputies in Atkins

The Arkansas State Police has identified the woman fatally shot by police officers and sheriff's deputies in Atkins on Wednesday night as a Springfield, Mo., woman.

Samantha L. Edgmond, 35, was shot and killed after she advanced on authorities with a metal pipe, according to state police on Friday.

Atkins officers were called to the West Main Street area about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday about an attempted residential break-in, according to state police.

Two Atkins police officers and two Pope County deputies later encountered a person suspected in the break-in, later identified as Edgmond, outside a second residence at 3500 W. Main St., state police said.

Edgmond, armed with the metal pipe, approached the authorities, according to initial reports cited by state police. Authorities said she ignored commands to drop the pipe.

As Edgmond continued to advance, the four officers shot their weapons, according to state police. Authorities said she died at the scene. The woman's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm her identity and the manner of her death.

The investigation, which remained ongoing, will be submitted to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws.